Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hill followed a 4-1 reverse at home to leaders Cray Valley with a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Phoenix Sports on Saturday, when they needed a last-gasp equaliser from Reggie Ward to rescue a point.

Tuesday night’s trip to Merstham ended in a 3-1 loss after Kieran Rowe had given Hill the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t miss this week’s Mid Sussex Times – out on Thursday – for news of FIVE new Hillians signings and two departures, plus the rest of the local sport

Burgess Hill Towh need to get back to winning form | Picture: Chris Neal

The 12th-placed Hillians host Sheppey on Saturday and visit Chichester a week later and while the play-off zone looks a way off for Gary Mansell’s side, results against two of the sides above them would send a message.

Meanwhile Haywards Heath Town are in the semi-finals of the Peter Bentley Cup after a 2-0 last-eight win at Midhurst on Tuesday, secured by an Emmanuel Abudiore double.

Heath have realistic hopes of SCFL premier success – now sitting just a point and a place outside the play-off places, in sixth spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without a defeat since November’s FA Vase loss against Holmesdale, things are going well for the Blues under Naim Rouane.

Last week they won 2-1 at Horsham YMCA thanks to goals by Ben Connolly and Lewis Finney.

The Blues were disappointed by the postponement of last weekend’s fixture at Shoreham, which has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 12.