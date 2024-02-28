BREAKING

Burgess Hill Town want to look up not down – and Haywards Heath Town are doing just that

Burgess Hill Town have the perfect opportunity to show they’re looking up the Isthmian south east table, not down, when they face sides in the thick of the play-off race in their next two games.
By Tom Cunningham
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Hill followed a 4-1 reverse at home to leaders Cray Valley with a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Phoenix Sports on Saturday, when they needed a last-gasp equaliser from Reggie Ward to rescue a point.

Tuesday night’s trip to Merstham ended in a 3-1 loss after Kieran Rowe had given Hill the lead.

Burgess Hill Towh need to get back to winning form | Picture: Chris NealBurgess Hill Towh need to get back to winning form | Picture: Chris Neal
Burgess Hill Towh need to get back to winning form | Picture: Chris Neal

The 12th-placed Hillians host Sheppey on Saturday and visit Chichester a week later and while the play-off zone looks a way off for Gary Mansell’s side, results against two of the sides above them would send a message.

Meanwhile Haywards Heath Town are in the semi-finals of the Peter Bentley Cup after a 2-0 last-eight win at Midhurst on Tuesday, secured by an Emmanuel Abudiore double.

Heath have realistic hopes of SCFL premier success – now sitting just a point and a place outside the play-off places, in sixth spot.

Without a defeat since November’s FA Vase loss against Holmesdale, things are going well for the Blues under Naim Rouane.

Last week they won 2-1 at Horsham YMCA thanks to goals by Ben Connolly and Lewis Finney.

The Blues were disappointed by the postponement of last weekend’s fixture at Shoreham, which has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 12.

Heath host mid-table Pagham on Saturday before squaring off against leaders Newhaven on Tuesday.

