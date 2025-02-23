Burgess Hill Town won't be parking the bus - they'll be using it to get fans to Leylands Park

Burgess Hill Town FC and Compass Travel Bus Service have launched a new matchday bus service to get fans to and from games in an initiative supported by Burgess Hill Town Council.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With limited parking at the ground and crowds increasing, Hillians fans are being encouraged to hop on the town’s bus service which stops right outside the ground on a Saturday afternoon.

The idea was brought forward at Burgess Hill Town Council’s bus forum meeting and after successful chats between Councillor Peter Williams, Compass Travel’s Chris Mann, Bluebird Matt Roberts Travels and Burgess Hill Town FC’s Dave Bradbury, all parties are delighted to roll this out starting from March 1 – when the Hillians host league leaders Ramsgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33, 35A and 35C will have a Football Matchday Service Bus sign in the window as they all stop outside the ground.

Compass Bus

The 33 service, which goes from Haywards Heath, Hassocks, Hurst and Burgess Hill arrives at the ground at 12:19, 1:19 and 2:19pm and departs the ground at 5:13.

The town’s two main Burgess Hill services that go all over the town are the 35A & C. The 35A service arrives at the ground at 12:19, 1:19 and 2:19pm and departs the ground at 5.29. Finally the 35C arrives at the ground at 12:46, 1:46 and 2:46pm. They all stop at Burgess Hill & Wivelsfield stations and Church Road in the town centre.

Check out the full timetables on the Compass Bus Travel website – www.compass-travel.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Williams said: “The Town Council have been working closely with the Football Club to encourage fans to use public transport to get to matches. Compass buses will be displaying signs ‘To and from the Football Match’. We are launching the ‘Match Day Service’ on Saturday, March 1 and we hope it will be a success.”

To encourage fans to take the bus they will be given 50p off entry to the game when they show their bus ticket for the game.