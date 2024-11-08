Burgess Hill Town U18s celebrate their FA Youth Cup triumph

An incredible evening at Maidenhead ended with the brilliant Burgess Hill Town U18s go through to the second round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in club’s history.

They did so with a thrilling penalty shootout win after a 2-2 draw – all this despite going down to 10 men early in the second half.

There was a very edgy start but it was Maidenhead who took the early advantage thanks to a penalty seven minutes in which was converted to make it 1-0.

Throughout the first half Hill had some great chances and were playing some good football. Then it clicked around the 30-minute mark as great work from Damien Theodore took him past his defender into the right hand side of the box.

He was brought down and the referee pointed to the spot and Koby Farrell stepped up to convert the penalty – 1-1 at the break.

In the second half Theodore stepped up again. A corner was won and delivered then cleared by Maidenhead straight to Theodore – who took a couple of touches and smashed it past the goalkeeper, who did’nt move, 2-1 to the Hill after 54 minutes.

After this Hill were under the pump and Maidenhead had a strike ruled out for offside.

Disaster struck for Hill as a Maidenhead striker was through on goal and the centre-back fouled him and was deemed to be the last man and denying a goalscoring opportunity, so was sent off.

Now Hill were really under the pump. The management made changes and the boys kept a great shape – but the pressure told with a minute to go as they took a long-range shot which the Hill goalkeeper could not keep hold of and it was put away.

Burgess Hill played extra time well and had chances – but a shootout was needed.

In front of a noisy crowd, both sides scored their first two penalties then both missed one. But Hill keeper Sonni Nealgrove saved THREE penalties in a row to win the shootout 3-2 for the U18s.

In the next round they will host Colchester United U18s.

Hill’s officials thanked Maidenhead for hosting and praised the team’s travelling support.

MoM: Damien Theodore.