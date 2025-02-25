Burgesses at Burgess Hill: Club welcome namesake visitors

Published 25th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
Dr John Burgess, John Burgess II and Aaron Burgess from South Carolina visit Burgess Hill Town
Dr John Burgess, John Burgess II and Aaron Burgess from South Carolina visit Burgess Hill Town
Burgess Hill Town Football Club had some special visitors from across the Atlantic as three football fans with a familiar name all popped into Leylands Park.

Dr John Burgess, John Burgess II and Aaron Burgess, all from South Carolina, flew into Heathrow and headed straight to the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium, home of Burgess Hill Town FC.

With their surname being Burgess they came across the Hill when planning their trip watching games in the UK, France and Italy.

Unfortunately they were not in the country to watch the Hillians but they were able to get to the ground and get some BHTFC merchandise as they picked up some replica shirts, hats and scarves and had a little tour of the ground.

John Burgess II told the Hillians: “We had an awesome time visiting the grounds with our namesake. We really appreciated the tour and the thoughtfulness that you would take time out of you day to show around total strangers. You went way above and beyond with your hospitality.”

Hill’s Dave Bradbury said: “Thank you for heading to see us – and wear those shirts proudly back in America to spread the word about the Hillians!

