Burnley manager Vincent Kompany: Crawley Town put their bodies on the line in Carabao Cup defeat

Crawley held Burnley on level terms until the 79th minute before Anass Zaroury’s brace gave the Clarets a 3-1 victory.

After the Championship leaders struggled to convert more of their 23 shots, Kompany said, “They (Crawley) put their bodies on the line and gave everything.

“In the end I look at these games and ask ‘did we create enough chances?’ And we did and should’ve probably scored more. But sometimes not scoring is because of good defending.”

Dara Costelloe of Burnley is challenged by Jayden Davis of Crawley Town during the Carabao Cup third round match at Turf Moor. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Crawley centre-back Harry Ransom said it was “mentally and physically draining” to defend against the Clarets. Despite knocking Bristol Rovers and Fulham out the competition this season, Crawley are now out of the Carabao Cup.