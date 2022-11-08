Edit Account-Sign Out
Burnley v Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup LIVE: Lewis Young makes eight changes to Reds side to face Clarets

Crawley Town will be looking to cause another Carabao Cup upset when they face Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor tonight (Tuesday, November 8).

By Mark Dunford
29 minutes ago

Reds have already beaten higher opposition in Bristol Rovers and Fulham in the competition this season. And now they are looking to stun Vincent Kompany’s team and book their place in the fourth round.

Tom Nichols of Crawley Town celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Burnley v Crawley Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Crawley Town have beaten Bristol Rovers and Fulham to reach third round of Carabao Cup
  • Burnley are currently top of the Championship
Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 19:15

Indeed!

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 19:14

It’s a cold wet night

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 19:12

Nice tweet with both teams in it!

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 19:11

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 19:10

There are seven changes to the side who lost to Accrington - Balcombe, Johnson, Davies, Ransom all keep their places

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 19:05

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 18:56

Here are both teams

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 18:46

Eight changes for the Reds

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 18:44

Tuesday, 08 November, 2022, 10:41

