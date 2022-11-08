LiveBurnley v Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup LIVE: Lewis Young makes eight changes to Reds side to face Clarets
Crawley Town will be looking to cause another Carabao Cup upset when they face Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor tonight (Tuesday, November 8).
Reds have already beaten higher opposition in Bristol Rovers and Fulham in the competition this season. And now they are looking to stun Vincent Kompany’s team and book their place in the fourth round.
You can follow the action live below, the page will show when there are updates.
You can read more Crawley Town news here.
Burnley v Crawley Town LIVE
Key Events
- Crawley Town have beaten Bristol Rovers and Fulham to reach third round of Carabao Cup
- Burnley are currently top of the Championship
It’s a cold wet night
Nice tweet with both teams in it!
There are seven changes to the side who lost to Accrington - Balcombe, Johnson, Davies, Ransom all keep their places
Latest betting from Betfair
Betfair: Burnley v Crawley Town
Burnley: 1/5 Crawley Town: 12/1 Draw: 6/1