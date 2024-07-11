Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Football Club have promoted Lynne Burrell from her role as General Manager to be their new Head of Women’s Football.

Lynne joined Lewes FC as a volunteer in 2018 and moved through a variety of positions prior to becoming the Women’s General Manager at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Lynne has been instrumental in developing our Women’s programme and ensuring adherence to all licensing criteria at the club, whilst also showing an unwavering commitment to developing and professionalising the women’s game. This strategic move underscores the club’s commitment to further solidifying and developing women’s football at Lewes FC.

“We are thrilled to have Lynne take on this pivotal role at Lewes FC,” says club chair Trevor Wells.

“Her dedication, expertise and vision has been instrumental in our progress over the past seasons. We are confident that under her leadership, our identity will remain a key pillar of our programme and we will continue to push the boundary of women’s football.”

In her new role as Head of Women’s Football, Lynne will oversee all aspects of the women’s football division, from strategic direction and operational excellence, to management of our technical football staff.

Her promotion comes at an exciting time for Lewes FC. As a club we are committed to establishing a solid foundation for future growth. Lynne has been with us every step of the way so far and she embodies the ethos and culture of the club, which will be a cornerstone of our success moving forward.

“It has been my greatest honour to be part of this amazing football club and one which I’m delighted to continue as we look to rebuild following last season’s relegation,” says Lynne.

“As we start life in the FA Women’s National League, I look forward to competing against some new and some very familiar opponents, and experiencing more incredible match days at the Dripping Pan.”

Ryan Sullivan will move into the position of Club Football Operations Manager & Assistant Head of Women’s Football. Ryan started his journey at Lewes FC in 2021 in the role of Pathway Coordinator, returning to the club as Operations Manager last season following a brief spell working overseas. Ryan brings a huge amount of experience and knowledge to the role