Burton v Crawley in League One given new date following postponement
The fixture at the Pirelli Stadium was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 7.
The first international break of the 2024-25 season took place on the week commencing September 2, and three members of the Albion squad were selected for international duty.
EFL rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are permitted to reschedule league matches.
The Reds will now travel to the Brewers on Tuesday, November 5, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.
Ticket details for this fixture will be released two weeks before the fixture date.
