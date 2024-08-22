Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town’s League One trip to Burton Albion has been postponed.

The fixture at the Pirelli Stadium was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 7.

The first international break of the 2024-25 season will take place week commencing September 2, with three members of the Burton Albion squad being selected for international duty.

EFL rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are permitted to reschedule league matches.

Information regarding the rescheduled fixture, including the new date and kick-off time will be announced in due course.

