Burwash bomb as ATHA attack

Southern Combination over 60s Walking Football League Cup

We may be flying high in the league but the League Cup was a different story….

Storm Darragh barrelled in from the west and clean blew Burwash away as ATHA took control of the opening exchanges with their forward fashioning a shot on goal which squirmed under the Burwash keeper to gift them an easy goal in the opening few minutes.

Things didn’t improve when the hapless Burwash ‘keeper miss-threw to ‘Trigg’ presenting him an early birthday present and he had no hesitation in pulling his trigger to blast it back past the ‘keeper and make it 2-0 at half time

A21 Aroma Restaurant at Hurst Green host the Burwash Walking Footballers Christmas Bash - it's not all zimmer frames and walking sticks you know!

But it’s not all football related at Burwash. We had our Christmas meal for players and partners at the A21 Aroma Restaurant at Hurst Green where we wined and dined the evening away accompanied by the dulcet tones of Andy Mace before we hit the dance floor and rocked the joint.