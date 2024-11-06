Looking slightly rusty and a bit off the pace, Burwash opened their new Southern Counties Over-60s Walking Football League East Sussex division campaign against last year’s champions Hastings with a creditable 0-0 away draw.

Early defensive lapses left Hastings two-against-one on a couple of occasions but Hastings had left their shooting boots at home and Burwash were able to ride out the early storm before starting to get into the match.

Peter Manning gave way for new-boy Kevin up front but with an opportunity opening up before him he scuffed his shot. However with the rest of his team-mates, and all the neutrals urging him forward on his debut, Big Kev was able to fashion another chance and, with their ‘keeper beaten, hit the far post.

In the second half Burwash looked a far more settled side having most of the possession but were unable to beat ‘The Cat’ in the Hastings goal who made a couple of good saves until he was beaten but saved again by the woodwork when Nigel’s shot from 15 yards cannoned back off the crossbar.

Players discuss tactics prior to kick-off for the Burwash over-60s walking football twam

For all Burwash’s second half dominance there was always the risk that, given half a chance, Hastings could grab a goal but with a steady defence Burwash were able to claim the point and return to the Salehurst Halt pub to replenish liquid levels and agree that before kick-off they would have been a very happy with that result.

Their next match was against The Atha Strollers from Bexhill. On this occasion they completely outplayed the league leaders for a thoroughly deserved 3-1 win.

Burwash also had two goals disallowed for minor infringements. This was possibly their best team performance against a very good side.

They have a stronger squad of league players this season than ever before but as they improve, so do the opposition. Interested players are welcome to get in touch and come along for a weekly kick-about.

They finished the month with a social trip to the CM Booth Collection of Historic Motor Vehicles in Rolvenden and stopped for lunch at the new Lakedown Brewery pub - The Eight Bells, Hawkhurst - on the way back.