Burwash score with Christmas number 1

Southern Combination over 60's Walking Football League - East Sussex Division

The very end of November saw Burwash away at The Oval Arena Eastbourne to take on bottom club Eastbourne Borough Reds.

This looked like a safe three pointer for the Burwash boys-in-blue but Eastbourne had other ideas…

Although Burwash had all the early possession and several (wayward) shots on goal it was Eastbourne who took the lead midway through the first half with a very well taken goal.

They could have gone another goal up but for a superb save by John, the ball rebounding to the edge of the penalty area where the Eastbourne forward lay in wait to knock it into the back of the net but it was adjudged that the ball had been inside the penalty area so was chalked off by the referee.

Second half and we saw a couple of substitutions for Burwash and they began to take the game by the scruff of the neck, first with an equaliser from Peter Henley and then a pile driver from Clive to go 2-1 ahead.

It seems that Burwash are becoming the ‘Come-back Kings’ but for the assembled crowd we would much prefer they led from the start!

The game was played in a good spirit and Eastbourne Reds certainly didn’t look like a bottom of the league side who had never scored a goal. But at the end it’s all about how you perform on the day and Burwash were happy to come away with the win albeit by a narrow margin.

The win put Burwash top of the league going into Christmas.