Business backs Willingdon Athletic Ladies' football journey

X-Press Legal Services has announced the sponsorship of the recently formed Willingdon Athletic ladies football team.

The Brighton firm’s sponsorship of the 2025/26 kit is part of the firm’s commitment to championing participation in football for women from the ground up.

Willingdon Athletic Ladies youth side is going from strength to strength, and what started out last year with seven mums of under seven boys creating a ladies’ team purely for fun and fitness has seen the team go on to join the Women's Ultra Flexi League.

Annie Fitzpatrick, player and partner at Bate & Albon Solicitors in Brighton, is one of the original team members and she explains why they have high hopes in the league.

The Willingdon Athletic Ladies team

“Within a month of setting up the team, we agreed to play in a friendly six-a-side tournament. We then began to realise just how much we love the sport and that we are a very competitive bunch! So much so, we have joined the Women's Ultra Flexi League. Our first league game was on October 4 which saw us win 4-1,” she said.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have support from X-Press Legal Services which is really helping us to continue to grow and develop the team. We have gone from the original 7 to 22, such is the interest in women’s football in the local area, and the great benefits sport brings.”

As a family-run business with a strong community ethos, X-Press Legal Services, which works with locally conveyancers providing regulated property searches and reports, is committed to supporting initiatives that make a real difference.

Jonathan Howgill, owner of X-Press Legal Services Sussex, commented: “I set up X-Press Legal Services a few years ago and knew that when we were more established. We would love to give back to our local community. I am so pleased the team are thrilled with their kit and it’s so rewarding to see how they are thriving.

"Sport really is a fabulous way to build confidence, resilience and of course benefit our health and wellbeing. I am really looking forward to cheering on the team to huge success.”