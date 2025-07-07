Popular midfielder Montel Agyemang has committed to Horsham FC for the 2025-26 season – bringing the number of players retained from the Hornets’ history-making double-winning squad to 15.

The 2024-25 campaign was one of rehabilitation for Agyemang, who had been out of action for a whole year prior to joining the Hornets, following a serious broken leg suffered while playing for Margate in August 2023.

After a gradual managed reintroduction to first-team football, which began with the FA Cup first qualifying round tie against Virginia Water, Agyemang became a key part of the Isthmian Premier and Sussex Transport Senior Cup-winning side, featuring 32 times in all competitions, including 21 starts.

Speaking to Horsham’s website, Agyemang said: “After winning the league, it obviously feels good to continue with the boys.

Montel Agyemang has committed to Horsham for the 2025-26 season. Picture by John Lines

“It’s a great group, a good squad, and I just can’t wait to get going again and achieve more.

“Having some of last year’s car school [Jake Elliott and Ola Ogunwamide] staying on had a part to play. We were a tight-knit group, but the extended group is quality and I’m just buzzing to be back.

“One thing about me is that I apply myself to become the best version of myself. So, whatever that took, it meant just putting in the hours and the work to get myself right and get myself back to the player that I know I can be.

“It’s a credit to myself to recover from that injury and come back, win the league and then join again in Step 2. So, let’s see if I can put myself to the test.

“Stick with us. We’ve got a great group and a lot of talent.

“I feel like we’re going to achieve lots more things and it’s going to be a lot more entertainment for you guys from us. So stay tuned!”