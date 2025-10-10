'By a mile' - Scott Lindsey hails Crawley Town's 'best performance' as they hold Walsall - but it should have three points

Crawley Town’s performance against Walsall was their best this season ‘by a mile’ according to boss Scott Lindsey – but he said it’s a game they should have one.

Reds were impressive in the draw and took the lead through Ryan Loft’s first half header. They missed a number of chances – including a penalty – to extend the lead but Connor Barrett’s excellent second half strike meant they had to share the spoils.

Although it was a much improved display by the Reds, Lindsey said he was a little flat because it was a game they should have won – and they can’t keep playing that well and lot winning.

“It was our best performance by a mile,” said Lindsey. “And the pleasing factor for me was it was a 90-minute performance. I thought we were brilliant in the first half, like outstanding.

Scott Lindsey applauds the crowd before the Walsall game | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

And they changed a little bit in the second half. They kind of stepped forward a little bit and put a little bit more pressure on us, but we continued. So I felt it was a 90-minute performance today, which we've not seen many of them.

“We've played well in one half, or the second half we turned up and started playing in the second half and wasted the first half. But today I thought we were a very, very good old game. I thought we stuck at it.”

But Lindsey was frustrated by the amount of missed chances his side had – they had 16 efforts on goal with eight on target compared to Walsall’s nine shots on goal.

Lindsey said: “We were the better side by a mile, completely dominated the game, created loads of chances again. We don't put them away, which is the trend at the moment we've got to get out of, because we can't keep creating that amount of chances and not tucking them away. And then we dropped two points because of it.”

Defensively though, Lindsey was full of praise. “We looked solid, defended the box really, really well. Could have done better on the goal, maybe, for sure,” said Lindsey.”

“But we're proud of the team because we just outplayed the team who were top of the league and we proper outplayed them as well. So we've got to take encouragement from that and move on with it because we've got to start winning games. I felt that we deserved to win that game today.

“I thought we did enough to win it. I thought we were excellent. Some really, really good, solid performances.”

Reds travel to Shrewsbury next week.