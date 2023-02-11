Crawley Town grabbed a 98th minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw – after a second half that looked like it would end with Crewe going home with all three points. So how did Scott Lindsey’s players fare. Here are Charlie Tate’s Reds player ratings...

Crawley Town scored first and last to draw 2-2 with Crew Alexandra | Picture: Cory Pickford

Corey Addai (GK) - 7

Addai made two crucial saves in the first half, including one shot from inside the 6 yard box which bounced off the goalkeeper's chest. Conceded two in the second half, first one found the very top corner which not many goalkeepers would have been able to save and the second was a penalty tucked into the bottom right corner. Rushed out of his goal a handful of times and applied a lot of pressure on the back line to react quickly to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kellan Gordon - 7

Gordon created the chance that resulted in Crawley’s goal, fantastic crosses and was great at tracking back. Gave away a sloppy penalty in the 60th minute that was tucked away.

Dion Conroy - 7

Composed on the ball and great in the air. Forming a great partnership with Ludwig and despite conceding two goals in the second half, still remained composed and defended well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ludwig Francillette - 7

Picked up a yellow card early in the first half but did not put a foot wrong and defended with ease against the Crewe attack. Second half was a little shaky but both goals from Crewe came out of nowhere.

Nick Tsaroulla - 7

Tsaroulla was fairly slow to get into the game but once he found his feet he was driving forward into space and creating chances and worked superbly with Nadesan on the left wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Powell - 7

Great on the ball and picking out the wingers. Orchestrated the midfield with Gladwin and Jenks very well throughout the first half. Powell was also great at tracking back and helping in the defence. Came off in the 70th minute.

Ben Gladwin - 8

Set the tempo high for the home side in the first half and he was excellent at controlling the game as they dominated for the entire first half. Things levelled out between both sides in the second but still looked very comfortable. Scored the all important goal to secure Crawley a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy Jenks - 7

Jenks was great in the midfield with Powell and Gladwin in the first half and was a great outlet for the attackers. Was a bit slower in the second half but still put in a great shift. Came off in the 75th minute.

Ashley Nadesan - 6

Great runs and worked excellently with Tsaroulla down the left wing. Missed a handful of chances that could have found the back of the net. Was very quiet in the second half as Crewe dominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Telford - 6

Good runs but struggled to convert his chances in the first half and did not have any clear cut chances in the second half. Was an average performance.

Tom Fellows - 6

Linking up well with Gordon well and created fantastic chances in the first half but was much quieter in the second half as he struggled to get back into the rhythm after Crewe upped their tempo. Came off in the 90th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes:

Jack Roles - 5

Had a few chances created but deliveries were not great and resulted in Crawley losing possession.

Aramide Oteh - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did not have an impact on the game, had a few chances but were blocked.

Joel Lynch - 5

Came on with eight minutes added on and stayed forward.

Man Of the Match: Ben Gladwin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad