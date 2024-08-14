Carabao Cup draw: Crawley Town land plum trip to Premier League club
The draw was made after Wednesday night’s matches, which completed the first round.
It will delight the Reds and their fans, giving them a short trip down the M23 to visit their near neighbours at the Amex.
Scott Lindsey’s side booked their place in the second round with a 4-2 home win over his former club Swindon on Tuesday – with a display he said had made him proud.
The draw featured the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions.
The cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.
Round Two ties will take place week in the week starting August 26, with most set to be held on Tuesday 27 or Wednesday 28. Sky Sports will show them all.
Full R2 draw – southern half
Coventry City v Oxford Utd
Swansea City v Wycombe Wanderers
AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town
Birmingham v Fulham
Watford v Plymouth
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
QPR v Luton Town
Brighton v Crawley Town
C Palace v Norwich
Cardiff City v Southampton
Millwall v Leyton Orient
Colchester Utd v Brentford
Northern half
Grimsby v Sheff Wed
Everton v Doncaster
Blackburn v Blackpool
Fleetwood v Rotherham
Shrewsbury v Bolton
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Barrow v Derby
Leicester v Tranmere
Middlesbrough v Stoke
Barnsley v Sheff Utd
Harrogate v Preston
Walsall v Huddersfield
Wolves v Burnley
