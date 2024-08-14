Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town will visit Brighton and Hove Albion for a mouthwatering Sussex derby in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made after Wednesday night’s matches, which completed the first round.

It will delight the Reds and their fans, giving them a short trip down the M23 to visit their near neighbours at the Amex.

Scott Lindsey’s side booked their place in the second round with a 4-2 home win over his former club Swindon on Tuesday – with a display he said had made him proud.

Crawley Town beat Swindon Town 4-2 in the Carabao Cup first round at the Broadfield Stadium. Goals from Jack Roles (2), Ade Adeyemo and Raf Khaleel gave them the victory.Photographer Natalie Mayhew was at the game. | @Butterflyfootie on X

The draw featured the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions.

The cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

Round Two ties will take place week in the week starting August 26, with most set to be held on Tuesday 27 or Wednesday 28. Sky Sports will show them all.

Full R2 draw – southern half

Coventry City v Oxford Utd

Swansea City v Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town

Birmingham v Fulham

Watford v Plymouth

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

QPR v Luton Town

Brighton v Crawley Town

C Palace v Norwich

Cardiff City v Southampton

Millwall v Leyton Orient

Colchester Utd v Brentford

Northern half

Grimsby v Sheff Wed

Everton v Doncaster

Blackburn v Blackpool

Fleetwood v Rotherham

Shrewsbury v Bolton

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Barrow v Derby

Leicester v Tranmere

Middlesbrough v Stoke

Barnsley v Sheff Utd

Harrogate v Preston

Walsall v Huddersfield

Wolves v Burnley