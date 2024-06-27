Carabao Cup draw: Crawley Town to entertain manager Scott Lindsey’s former club in round one
The Reds will host manager Scott Lindsey’s former club Swindon Town in the first round of the competition.
Lindsey managed the Robins between 2022 and 2023 before joining Crawley.
Round one ties will take place week commencing August 12.
The date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.
The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.
Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions will enter the competition in round two, with the remaining seven clubs joining the competition in round three.
Matches in all rounds are single-legged, with the exception of the semi-final ties.
In the event of scores being level at the end of 90 minutes in rounds one, two, three, four and five, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.
And from the 2024-25 season, the EFL and its clubs will embark on a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports that will see every Carabao Cup match broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK.
For international markets, all matches are available for live streaming via club platforms.
