Hastings United need a break – but manager Lee Carey remains confident an upturn in form and fortunes is just around the corner.

They suffered a week without points as a 2-0 defeat at AFC Whyteleafe last Saturday was followed by a 1-0 home loss to Sittingbourne on Tuesday.

Carey says it’s a testing time, but he is convinced results will improve as key players return from injury.

"It’s very frustrating,” Carey said. “We went to Whyteleafe with eight out injured then Eric Schulz pulled up injured five minutes before kick-off.

The setbacks keep coming at present for Hastings United | Picture: Jon Smalldon

"That meant a complete reshuffle and we had to put round pegs in square holes. It was always going to be tough after that but we had a chance to level when it was 1-0 and it might have turned out differently.

"Then against Sittingbourne in midweek I think most who watched would agree we dominated for 75 minutes.

"We hit the post, their keeper made two or three good saves and we conceded from what I thought was a soft penalty.

"Despite the results, there are positive signs. We’re creating plenty of chances – the bigger worry would be if we were not.

"We’ve played pretty much all the top six recently without several key players and I’m confident that as we get something like a full-strength side back we will be okay.”

Sidelined at present are Brad Barry (hamstring), Tom Vickers (foot), Charlie Paye (groin), Dean Gunner (groin), Bruno Tavares (hamstrong) and now Schulz (hamstring).

In addition Charlie Scarles is now suspended after being sent off at Whyteleafe.

But as they gear up for another spell of three games in eight days – away to Merstham tomorrow, home to Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday then home to Deal Town next Saturday – United have made two additions to the squad.

Ex-Lewes and Bognor attacker Walter Figueira has joined, while defender Julius Nwike has been recruited on loan from Southend.

Carey said: “We’re pleased to bring in Walter and Julius and may bring in one more.

"We’re expecting a lot from a young group at the moment and we’ve another Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday week of games now which will test us.”