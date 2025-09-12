Hastings United boss Lee Carey admited to a high degree of frustration after they went out of a second cup competition in a week.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four days after losing 3-0 in a home FA Cup replay against Faversham, United lost 3-1 when they visited Jersey Bulls for an FA Trophy first qualifying round tie.

They played well in phases but conceded from a corner and a penalty at vital times and could not recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carey said: “We were victims of our own downfall. We were comfortable in periods in the fist half and had two good chances to go ahead.

Results are not quite falling for Hastings United at present | Picture: Jon Smalldon

"Then we conceded from a corner in the 45th minute – then after being the better team for 10 minutes in the second half we conceded a penalty.”

Carey said the Jersey game and the original Cup tie against Faversham could both have gone Hastings’ way, which would have put a very difficult complexion on the start of the season.

But he admitted: “We’ve got to be better.”

Carey praised Jack Lyons, scorer of their consolation in Jersey, who he said was having an excellent start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the squad continues to evolve, United have parted company with two players – Gil Carvalho and JJ Walker.

Carey said he wished both players well and expected to bring in a couple more new faces in the next week or two.

A toughIsthmian south east schedule is now ahead of the side – they host fifth-placed Broadbridge Heath tomorrow then visit Sittingbourne, who are third, on Tuesday.