Carey leaves role as Hastings United boss

Lee Carey has left his job as Hastings United manager – expressing sorrow that his reign proved tough and ended early.

The former United player told the Observer he had mutually agreed with the club’s hierarchy to step down from the role he took after the Us were relegated from the Isthmian premier division at the end of last season.

It has been a tough start to life back in the Isthmian south east division. Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Broadbridge Heath was their eighth defeat in 12 games and left them one off the bottom of the table.

It was their fifth straight defeat in the league and Carey said he felt the time was right to leave the role.

But he maintained that if the team had had better luck with injuries – which have decimated the squad and made it impossible for him to pick his strongest XI or a settled line-up – things would have been different.

Carey said: “I’m disappointed it’s ended this way but we didn’t pick up enough wins.

"There are circumstances that have not helped. We have had eight out injured for the past three weeks, including a number of obvious starters.

"We’ve been working on a tight budget – it was cut significantly through other pressures on the club – and recruitment was difficult.

"I knew when I took the job it would be difficult but injuries, and the fixture list pitting us against almost all the top sides, have given us a really hard run.”

Carey said the parting of ways was amicable. He has known Dean and Ben White – chairman and general manager at the Pilot Field – for a long time and said there’d be no grudges held. And he said he wished the club well for both their short-term and long-term future.

"It is a good squad and if the new manager can have better luck with injuries, there is great potential there,” he said. "We’ve been the better team against some top sides but haven’t been clinical.

"But I’m grateful for the opportunity to have done the job and I’ve enjoyed being part of the club.”

Carey’s departure means United are looking for their sixth different boss since Gary Elphick left in summer 2023.

A statement from the club said: “Lee has given everything to the club this season and holds a proud place in our history. His professionalism, dedication and commitment – both on and off the pitch – have been second to none. The time, energy and passion that go into this role behind the scenes are immense and Lee has always given his all.

"We’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Lee for his hard work and the effort he’s made throughout his time with us. We part ways on excellent and wish him every success for the future.

"Also, thank you to Le’s backroom team Jonny Elwood and Clark Masters for their effort and commitment, they also depart, we wish them every success.”

Hastings host Deal Town on Saturday and Hassocks on Tuesday.