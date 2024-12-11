'Carnage' - Crawley Town boss gives his thoughts on League One table ahead of Peterborough United clash

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot said that League One table is ‘carnage’ before his team face off against Peterborough United this weekend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have had 10 days without a match since their 2-1 win away to Charlton, with the home tie against Stevenage postponed due to storm Darragh. With this postponement, other teams around the Reds took advantage, with Crawley having dropped back into the relegation zone, but with a win could go above Peterborough this weekend, with Posh lying two points above the Reds, despite being six place better off.

This shows the tightness in the League One table this season, with Crawley only four points behind Charlton in 12th, and 12 points off a play-off place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On how tight the table is, Elliot said: “It's carnage really isn't it, and I think the table never really settles down until probably February because again January the window opens and it becomes crazy again because a lot of changes, teams will strengthen, they will lose players.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot | Picture: Getty

“Whatever it may be so the big thing for us and especially for myself and my experience is in football you just have to look at game on game, you don't have a peek at the table really because it doesn't really mean anything.”

Elliot has reiterated his delight for his players, with his team having got through a busy patch of games, and has said his players can use the table as a positive and for motivation to push on up it.

He said: “I think we've gone from nearly mid-table to fourth bottom without even playing a game, so it doesn't take away from the work we've done, the run we've been on, but I think what's probably good and I'm really pleased for the lads especially is that all their hard work

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're now caught up with a big bunch in front of us, at one point it was a little bit detached and now there's probably up until tenth or something, I think there's like five points, I can't remember the exact details but something like that and that's obviously good for the lads because I think it gives them confidence going into games that they can really start to see the positives from the results and the points and start seeing themselves catch up and feel like they're in the pack rather than sort of always looking up.”