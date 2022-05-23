Carter is new boss at Hailsham Town FC

He joins the Stringers from Saltdean United, where he guided the Under-23s to third in the SCFL East table with a superb unbeaten run in 2022, and has also been part of the first team management team who finished second in the league and have reached the final of the Sussex FA RUR Cup to be played this week.

Carter is an FA Level two qualified coach, and gained his coaching badges working with Chris Agutter and has also been part of the management team with Lewes Under 18s and Worthing United.

Luke Carter is the new boss at Hailsham Town

A Hailsham spokesperson said: "Several of Luke's Under-23 players have gone on this season to break into a very talented first team squad at Saltdean, and it is this commitment to developing and improving players which ticks all of the boxes for us. He is ambitious, and completely buys in to our long term goals of making Hailsham Town a true community club, with our youth teams eventually feeding players into the first team."

Carter's first team management team will be confirmed in the coming days and weeks, while the existing Under-23 management team of Jimmy Siggins, Todd Seavers and Wester Young will continue in their roles. The Stringers are currently in the process of recruiting a manager for the Under-18s following the departure due to work commitments of Toby Jones.