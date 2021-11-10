Celebrity Chef Giancarlo Caldesi to help Lewes during Women’s Football Weekend

Inspired by the club’s radical stance on equality, the chef invited the entire women’s team and coaching staff to ‘Caldesi in Marylebone’ to eat as his guests

The Italian will be sponsoring both games at the Dripping Pan Stadium, as well as providing recipes for the players' food.

With no Premier League matches, the FA have designated the coming weekend as 'Women’s Football Weekend'.

Men’s non-League attendances are also set to benefit as fans seek out replacement fixtures.

Caldesi has been a regular attender at The Dripping Pan Stadium.

Lewes FC club director, Karen Dobres, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Chef Caldesi back to the Pan.

He loves quality football and food, having the kind of generous spirit which sees the benefits of equality for all. We think our lucky players are in for a culinary treat.”

Caldesi, a one-time Romford FC centre-half, first came across Lewes’ equality initiative when he bumped into a Lewes FC director at his London restaurant back in 2019.

Inspired by the club’s radical stance on equality, the chef invited the entire women’s team and coaching staff to ‘Caldesi in Marylebone’ to eat as his guests, before then attending a home game at the Pan.

players will be served a meal from one of Caldesi’s recipes and presented with a cookbook by the celebrity chef as a gift.

‘I love to sponsor Lewes FC. It’s a club which advocates pay equality and it’s my dream to see this become a reality one day soon,” Caldesi said.

On Saturday, Caldesi will co-commentate with Sam Simons at Lewes v Haringey (Isthmian Premier League), kicking off at 3pm.

Then, on Sunday, he’ll be back in the gantry to assist Ben Jacobs for Lewes v Coventry United (FA Women’s Championship).

After both games, the players will be served a meal from one of Caldesi’s recipes and presented with a cookbook by the celebrity chef as a gift.