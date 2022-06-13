The ex-Leeds United and Liverpool winger has been out of work since being sacked by National League outfit Barnet in September 2021 after just seven games in charge.

Celtic lifted the cinch Premiership and the Premier Sports Cup in Postecoglou’s first season at Parkhead.

Kewell missed out on working under the 56-year-old for the Australian national side but previously revealed a key piece of advice from the Hoops boss.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has added former Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell to his first-team coaching set-up. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

He said: "The one thing Ange told me, and this has stuck with me, is go your own way.

"Once you start listening to other people, you run into trouble."

Speaking to Sky Sports in June 2021, when Postecoglou was appointed at Celtic, Kewell added: "First and foremost he's a fantastic guy. It's fantastic news they've gone for an Australian.

"He has his own ideas, he won't be tempted to play any other way and I'm sure he will definitely be challenging.

"Ange will bring something different."

Kewell was appointed as Crawley boss in May 2017. The Australian guided the Reds to 14th in League Two in his first season.

He departed The People’s Pension Stadium after six games of the 2018-19 campaign to take the Notts County job.