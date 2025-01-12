Centre-half scores eight-minute hat-trick as Ringmer put seven past Battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ringmer AFC extended their unbeaten run to ten games and scored seven goals for the second time in 2025 as they ruthlessly beat Battle Town 7-2.

On a weekend of scarce action in the MSFL Premier Division, Ringmer took full advantage of their all-weather facilities at the Caburn Community Ground to not only get their game on but also deliver an emphatic performance.

Despite going 1-0 down within two minutes, the Blues were excellent for the majority of the game, with a George Coleman hat-trick and a shock eight-minute treble from centre-back Charlie Northeast driving the win.

Victory extended Ringmer’s league atop the MSFL to five points, ensuring they will retain pole position at least until other sides can complete their games in hand.

Ringmer and Battle Town in action | Picture by Will Hugall

In some of the coldest conditions the sides will face all season, Ringmer and Battle arrived at the CCG with plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

While Ringmer were on a nine-match unbeaten run stretching back to mid-October, Battle could boast four wins in their last five league matches, including a shock 2-1 win over Westfield before Christmas.

The dynamic had changed considerly since the sides met in a 5-1 Ringmer win at Bexhill College in early November, and this was only too clear when the game began.

Just two minutes in, Battle drove in from the right and found space to test Ben Taylor with a fierce effort across goal.

Ringmer and Battle Town in action | Picture by Will Hugall

While Taylor was able to make a save, this was only into the path of Mason Collyer, who slotted in as Dan Oliver slipped on the goal line.

Ringmer are becoming old hands at conceding the game’s first goal, however, with five of their previous six games beginning that way.

With this experience in tow, the Blues duly asserted themselves on the game and had an equaliser by the 11th minute.

After a barrage of Dan Oliver’s long throws, Rhys Taylor whipped a corner in from the left and brought chaos in the box, with the ball flying in off a combination of Ben Earle and Coleman’s heads, and a defender’s shoulder, to make it 1-1. Officially, the goal was later given to Coleman.

That got things up and running, and Ringmer never looked back. In the 14th minute, a brilliant Ringmer move saw Jamie Blackford collect possession on the right and sweep a beautiful pass behind the Battle defence.

Coleman read this expertly and rounded the goalkeeper before tapping home for his second goal of the afternoon.

The wait for his second was not long, as a Ringmer move in the 22nd minute again sent the ball to the right, where Cameron Howard took a delicious first touch and fired a low cross into Coleman for a perfect first-time finish. While others tried to get in on the act, there were some moments of slight misfortune.

Striker Fraser Argyle had a goal disallowed for offside, and a short while later he was felled in the box but was not awarded a penalty.

When Argyle was again hacked down in the box as he cut in from the byline in the 41st minute, fortunately it led to Ringmer’s fourth goal.

After the striker’s hard work, the ball burst out to Earle, who then fed Blackford for a trademark 18-yard piledriver into the bottom right corner to make it 4-1 at half-time.

With the damage already done, the second half was seemingly a matter of Ringmer exercising control. In the first 20 minutes of the half, however, it was anything but.

While the Blues arguably should have been 5-1 up within the opening stages as an Earle header from a corner was seemingly disallowed for a minor foul, Battle were the side offering greater threat overall.

Ringmer put themselves under pressure with some errant passing and slow decision-making, but Battle were also forcing these errors with an energetic press led by striker Glen Carrick.

Ultimately, the visitors took advantage of this pressure not from open play, but via a corner – in what became a story of the half. In the 63rd minute, a corner from the left was whipped right onto the crown of Ollie Jeffs, whose powerful header sailed past Ben Taylor.

That made the game interesting, and when Battle sent another set-piece chance wide a few minutes later, Ringmer had a wake-up call. That was all that was required to inspire an extraordinary eight-minute spell.

In the 72nd minute, Blackford was inches away from converting a Rhys Taylor cross but shook off that disappointment, sending in a top-quality corner which captain Northeast met with an instinctive bullet header to make it 5-2.

Six minutes later, another Blackford corner came in from the right and sailed over everyone, duping the Battle defence almost in comical fashion by the time the ball met Northeast’s left foot for a prodded far-post finish. To complete the treble, in the 80th minute it was a corner from the left which did the damage, setting up Northeast yet again as he rose highest to crash home his ninth goal of the 2024/25 season.

The goal sparked incredible celebrations from Northeast and his team-mates, who were in disbelief that the man usually tasked with preventing goals had made the decisive contribution at the other end.

Ringmer could have added further gloss as substitute Rocco Cullen was flagged offside while converting and he also turned a late chance wide, but there would be no complaints with a 7-2 win.

Having secured a big win on a weekend when no other sides completed a MSFL Premier Division match, Ringmer could reflect on a job well done.

They now lead the division by five points, with 34 points after 17 games, and after scoring 43 goals in their last 10 matches, their goal difference is comfortably the best in the division.

All this can change when the likes of Balcombe (14 games played), Oxted & District (13 games) and Westfield (14 games) return to action, but Ringmer will be content with the role of pacesetters.

The Blues return to action this Saturday with a Montgomery Cup fixture against Sovereign Saints, set to take place at Shinewater Lane (BN23 8AT) at 2PM.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Howard (Butterworth, 66’), Maybury, Oliver, Northeast (C), Webster, Coleman (Ashwood, 75’), Blackford, Argyle (Cullen, 78’), Earle, R. Taylor (Colwell, 85’).