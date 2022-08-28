Chalaye strike not enough as Bognor lose to Potters Bar

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Chalaye fires in to make it 2-1 for Bognor against Potters Bar | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Jake Flannigan had to shepherd the ball off for a corner early on. The ball was curled in by Quentin Monville which was headed down and wide but Nick Dembele was back to hook over his head and away.

A lofted pass from Calvin Davies found Dembele with his run but after a good first touch he failed to keep the ball in play as it bounced out for a goal kick.

Harvey Whyte eventually turned in midfield to pass out onto the onrushing Alfie Bridgman who put the ball across the deck to the edge of the box for Isaac Olaniyan who hit it first time with his left foot but it sailed high over the bar.

Craig Robson played it forward to Whyte who picked out Bridgman who cut inside with his run but his attempt was cut out by Ted Collins.

Davies struck it high and well over the bar after some neat build up on the right with Bridgman, Whyte and Flannigan involved.

Joe Rabbetts was beaten on the turn by Joe Boachie but when the striker got a shot away Rabbetts slid in to deny him with a block.

Bridgman burst through the middle from the right but went to ground as he lost balance and the defender got a sliding challenge in to deny him his certain opportunity.

Bognor won their first corner on the left side but Davies' ball in was missed in the air by Nathan Odokonyero and then it was too much for Dembele to gather it afterwards.

Monville swung in a corner which was headed back out to him. The captain swirled it back into the area and Lewis Manor rose highest to power his header wide.

Monville tried to skip by Olaniyan but the Rocks midfielder clearly impeded him. Monville curled it into the box and found the head of Mohammed Kamara who diverted it wide of the left post.

Boachie ran across the defence before hitting a swirling effort at goal but it was a decent save from Toby Steward who dived to his right.

Whyte combined with Bridgman again and his run was good between the defenders before his shot was blocked by a defender and hacked clear.

Potters Bar had a good chance moments later as Monville picked out Manor with his chipped corner. His header forced Steward into a fingertips save, pushing it over the crossbar.

The visitors had the ball in the net on 31 minutes but the Rocks goalkeeper was clearly impeded as he was bundled into the net and the referee instead awarded the freekick.

Monville continued to threaten with his long throws and Manor latched onto it in the air and then Boachie headed it straight at Steward.

The visitors scored the opening goal on 34 minutes. Tyler Christian-Law instigated the move when he passed out wide to Boachie who in turn found Monville on the overlap. He ran inside before letting fly with a low strike into the bottom left corner.

Potters Bar keeper Collins was booked for time wasting on 37 minutes following his taking an age to take his goal kick.

Potters Bar got their second goal on 37 minutes. Davies blocked the initial strike from Monville but the loose ball was followed up by Finlay Titchmarsh who slammed it in off a Steward attempted save as Rocks failed to stop it spinning along the deck and into the net.

Then Tom Bragg did well to head out a high ball down the middle. This allowed Odokonyero to turn, pass nicely towards Olaniyan but he was flagged offside.

Christian-Law went into the book for tripping up Whyte on 44 minutes. Davies stepped up to strike it powerfully over the bar.

Steward came dashing off his line as Manor hit a ball on the half volley whilst turning his man but luckily for Bognor the ball was hit wide of the open goal.

Odokonyero was good in holding up play before it fell to Whyte who hit the ball at goal but it was easily stopped by Collins.

Flannigan's cross on 47 minutes bounced out to Olaniyan who unleashed a left-footed strike forced a diving save from Collins pushing it around the post.

Steward was the saviour in response as he pushed away Monville's attempt around the post low to his right as Flannigan and Bridgman failed to catch up to him moments later.

Odokonyero went into the book on 49 minutes for the foul on Boachie in the build up.

Bognor needed to make changes. Bridgman and Olaniyan were replaced by Tom Chalaye and Sam De St Croix on 55 minutes.

Steward was fouled on his goal-line again as he was bundled over by Boachie with the ball bouncing into the net but the goal didn't stand.

A freekick was awarded for Flannigan’s run and he was fouled. Whyte played it along the deck and straight to Chalaye on the run and his instant shot spun high and just wide of the goal.

Bognor were showing their frustrations as Davies clearly tripped Monville on the halfway line. He went into the book on 62 minutes.

Bognor were playing around, as from an attacking position they played themselves into trouble but when they did back on the offensive thanks to Bragg passing forward to Flannigan, even the right back smashed high over the crossbar with his attempt at a cross.

De St Croix was on the left and played it square to Dembele who turned quickly and curled it at goal but it was saved by Collins.

Manor clashed with Steward as the goalkeeper saved it but Manor got treatment from the physio which held up play.

Charlie Bell came on to replace a tiring Flannigan on 67 minutes for Bognor.

Bognor got a goal back on 69 minutes. Bell was already involved setting up Chalaye on the run and he sped on before firing it low and beyond the goalkeeper into the bottom right corner.

Chalaye won another corner. The ball in by Bell was cleared away as Bognor were trying to put the pressure on.

Chalaye received the ball from the left and turned quickly inside but he smashed high and over from distance as Bognor were desperate for an equaliser.

De St Croix did well to get a cross in from the left but it was headed out for a corner.

Potters Bar sprung on a rare attack. Kasim Aidoo appeared to control the ball with his left arm on the halfway line before bombing on and shooting the ball off the right post and out on 85 minutes.

Late on Craig Robson found himself on the left wing and spun his cross wayward over the bar as Bognor's extra five minutes of added on time was not enough to find the equaliser. Bognor came up against game management from Potters Bar throughout the match but should have been more potent up front.

Bognor are away to Horsham on Bank Holiday Monday 29 August with kick off at 3pm.