Challenge Cup finalists confirmed as East Sussex League season reaches sharp end

Crowhurst and Punnetts Town will contest the final of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League's flagship knockout competition.

The Crows and Punnetts will go head-to-head for the Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup after both won their respective semi-finals on Saturday.

Punnetts made it nine straight wins across all competitions by scoring three goals in the last 20 minutes to clinch a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Sidley United.

Casey Ham's double and one from Alex Burton turned the contest in Punnetts' favour after Logan Copley had put Sidley ahead just before the hour.

Silverware will be shared out soon among East Sussex Football League clubs

Immediately afterwards on the 3G pitch at Bexhill College, Crowhurst prevailed 2-1 after extra-time against Rye Town in the other last-four tie.

A Reece Johnson strike five minutes into the additional half-hour won it for the Crows after Sean Lennard's first-half opener had been cancelled out by Sam Hesmer in the dying moments of normal time.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rock-a-Nore conceded their Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final against Mid-Sussex League Premier Division side Westfield.

Peche Hill Select advanced to the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup final following a 3-0 success against Division Two rivals Bexhill Rovers.

Division One outfit Wadhurst United will be Peche Hill's opponents in the final.

The Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup semi-final between Hawkhurst United II and Crowhurst II was postponed for the second time, prompting a switch of venue for the third attempt this coming Saturday.

The call-off merely adds to the huge fixture pile-up facing Crowhurst, who also have 15 league encounters and the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup final still to play.

Just one game went ahead in the Premier Division and it ended in a 2-2 draw between Robertsbridge United and Hawkhurst United.

The point was enough to move Hawkhurst above Bexhill AAC, whose match away to St Leonards Social was postponed, into eighth place, albeit having played eight more fixtures.

Robertsbridge remain bottom, but are now only three points adrift of Rock-a-Nore with two games in hand. Jacob Edwards and Danny Turner scored their goals.

It was a good day for The JC Tackleway in the Division One title race as they triumphed 4-1 at home to Wadhurst United and second-placed Sandhurst drew 1-1 away to Battle Town II.

The two results mean that Tackleway are now seven points clear of Sandhurst having played twice more, although they do still have to face each other on Easter Saturday.

A Kale Hakos hat-trick and one from Asher Grindle did the damage for Tackleway, while Robert Briley's goal for Sandhurst was matched by Battle's Tyler Smith.

Although three points adrift of fifth-placed Wadhurst, Battle have drawn with all of the top three in their last three matches.

With Peche Hill in cup action, Ninfield seized their chance to go back to the top of Division Two with a 3-0 win away to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Jo Trigwell's brace and one from Jordan Uttley - all in the second half - took Ninfield above Peche Hill on goal difference having played two fewer matches.

Third-placed Hollington United II are four points behind the leading pair - with a game in hand on Peche Hill - on the back of their 10-1 victory at home to Icklesham Casuals.

Jamie Crone's hat-trick, a Danny Woodley brace, and one apiece from Alan Foster, Brad Mepham, Ben Phipps, Jordan Woodley and Glenn Hine made up Hollington's double-figure tally. David Duley got the Icklesham consolation.

Victoria Baptists strengthened their hold on fourth spot after extending their winning run to three matches with a 3-0 success at home to Northiam 75.

A hat-trick from substitute Chris May ensured Victoria avenged a 3-1 loss in the reverse fixture just five weeks previously.

SC Pass+Move Arrows II jumped from eighth to fifth in a very competitive division courtesy of a 2-1 triumph away to Hooe.

Callum Brand and Philip Hatch were on target for the Arrows, while Jay Skinner-Swain's second-half goal couldn't prevent Hooe's three-match unbeaten league run coming to an end.

Just two of five scheduled matches went ahead in Division Three and one of them saw second-placed Parkfield contest a goalless draw away to ninth-placed Ticehurst.

The other was a far more high-scoring affair, with Rosh Wells plundering a four-goal salvo as Bexhill AAC II ran out 5-2 winners against Mountfield United.

Mathew Rodrigues-Barbosa got the other for AAC, who climbed two positions to eighth, with Mountfield one of the teams dropping below them.

Catsfield versus Sovereign Saints II, Orington against leaders Herstmonceux and Hastings Comets' trip to Rye Town II all succumbed to the wet weather of the preceding days.

Welcroft Park Rangers II are still not absolutely sure of being crowned Division Four champions, but they couldn't be any closer.

A 2-2 draw away to Westfield IV has left Welcroft nine points clear of second-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development - and with a 24-goal advantage on goal difference.

Sedlescombe have three matches remaining and Welcroft two, so one more point will guarantee Welcroft the title.

George Jones and Darren Weller netted for the leaders, while Drevie Tahieu and Bobby Baldock scored for third-placed Westfield, who are two points back of Sedlescombe having played once more.

The fixture between SC Pass+Move Arrows III and Battle Town III was postponed.

A full programme of league games is scheduled for this coming Saturday, along with Punnetts Town's rearranged Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final away to Hollington United.

With the clocks having gone forward last weekend, kick-off in the majority of league matches will revert to 3pm.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 15-33 (+18 goal difference), Punnetts Town 13-28 (+22), Rye Town 11-28 (+14), Crowhurst 14-25 (+29), Westfield II 11-20 (+3), St Leonards Social 14-16 (-21), Sidley United* 14-15 (-10), Hawkhurst United 16-13 (-20), Bexhill AAC 8-12 (+3), Rock-a-Nore* 14-7 (-9), Robertsbridge United 12-4 (-29). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 12-30 (+37), Sandhurst 10-23 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-17 (+15), Little Common II 11-10 (-12), Wadhurst United* 14-8 (-16), Battle Town II 13-5 (-34). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 12-30 (+20), Peche Hill Select 14-30 (+9), Hollington United II 13-26 (+21), Victoria Baptists 14-22 (+8), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 14-19 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 15-18 (-1), Hooe 15-17 (-7), Northiam 75 15-16 (-1), Icklesham Casuals 16-13 (-31), Bexhill Rovers 12-9 (-13).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 16-41 (+42), Parkfield 18-30 (0), Rye Town II* 13-27 (+17), Orington 14-27 (+12), Crowhurst II 9-21 (+20), Catsfield 12-20 (+1), Sovereign Saints II 11-17 (+1), Bexhill AAC II 13-13 (-10), Ticehurst* 9-11 (+8), Mountfield United 13-10 (-14), Hastings Comets 14-6 (-25), Westfield III 16-4 (-52). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 16-39 (+38), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 15-30 (+14), Westfield IV 16-28 (+12), Battle Town III 16-22 (+5), The JC Tackleway II 16-21 (+8), Burwash 15-21 (-8), Robertsbridge United II 13-18 (+1), Hawkhurst United II 12-14 (-16), Hastings Athletic 17-12 (-24), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 14-12 (-30). * = points adjusted

Saturday April 1 fixtures - Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Bexhill AAC v Hawkhurst United, Rye Town v Rock-a-Nore (2pm), Sidley United v Robertsbridge United, St Leonards Social v Bexhill Town, Westfield II v Crowhurst.

Division 1 (3pm unless stated): Sandhurst v Battle Town II, The JC Tackleway v SC Pass+Move Arrows (2pm).

Division 2 (3pm): Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill Rovers, SC Pass+Move Arrows II v Ninfield, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Northiam 75, Victoria Baptists v Peche Hill Select.

Division 3 (3pm unless stated): Herstmonceux v Ticehurst, Parkfield v Mountfield United, Sovereign Saints II v Orington, Rye Town II v Catsfield (4pm), Westfield III v Bexhill AAC II.

Division 4 (3pm unless stated): Robertsbridge United II v Battle Town III, SC Pass+Move Arrows III v Welcroft Park Rangers II, The JC Tackleway II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development (4pm).

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final: Hollington United v Punnetts Town.