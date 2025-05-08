Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC secured back-to-back Sussex Transport Senior Cup titles – and a league-cup double – after James Hammond’s 95th minute free-kick secured a dramatic 1-0 win over a spirited Littlehampton Town in this evening’s final.

The game seemed destined to be headed to penalties until the Hornets’ skipper unleashed a beautiful 25 yard free-kick to spark pandemonium among the Lardy Army – and break Golds hearts.

Horsham become the first team to lift back-to-back Sussex Transport Senior Cup title since Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s, who lifted the trophy in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

It caps a wonderful campaign for Horsham, who will be looking forward to playing National League South football for the first time in the club’s history after winning the Isthmian Premier in dramatic circumstances on the final day of the season.

The Hornets had an early goal ruled out after Danny Barker poked home from an offside position from a corner.

Reece Myles-Meekums saw an effort outside the box tipped away by Golds stopper James Binfield before the game hit a lull.

But Horsham grew back into the game. Lucas Rodrigues saw a penalty appeal turned down before Charlie Hester-Cook saw his shot from point-blank range wonderfully saved by replacement Golds keeper Mac Chisholm.

A great individual piece of work by Rodrigues, after a fabulous, pinpoint through ball from Lee Harding, saw the Brazilian hurdle challenges from Nic D’Arienzo and Thomas Butler, before drawing a good save from Chisholm.

Lucas Rodrigues looks to turn a Littlehampton defender. Pictures by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

Horsham began the second half with their tails up, knocking the ball around with confidence in a bid to pull the Littlehampton defence to and fro.

A Myles-Meekums rocket was acrobatically tipped away by Chisholm for a corner, and from the resulting set-piece Rodrigues rattled the far post with his header.

But Littlehampton should have gone ahead on 75 minutes. An excellent cross from former Hornet Kieron Pamment met the head of Golds joint-manager George Gaskin but his near-post header went narrowly wide.

The game seemed to be drifting towards penalties – but a moment of magic from Hammond in second half stoppage time saw the Hornets retain the Sussex Transport Senior Cup for the first time in the club’s history.