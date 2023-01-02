Charity football match in Worthing for loved ones lost to cancer

A charity football match to raise money for Cancer Research will be held later this month.

James Edwards has arranged the match to take place on January 15 at 6pm at Worthing Football Ground, Woodside Road. The teams will be playing in honour of those recently lost to cancer. James lost his father in November so will be playing in his memory.

James said: “I wanted to arrange this match for a friend in our group who sadly lost his father Peter Snow. I thought it would be a great way of supporting each other and creating a positive event to honour and remember those lost. Then sadly my father Daniel Gould also passed. So collaboratively we can all support each other and raise money for a worthy charity.

“The teams are comprised of a mixture of friends, family of those who have lost a love one, and those who attend the weekly fun and fitness football group that has been going for eight years.

“We have raised nearly £500 inclusive of gift aid so far. I am taken back by the acts of kindness shown. I am still hoping to raise more on the day to support the charity. Any penny is a bonus."

At half time there will be a penalty competition for spectators to take part in. There will be a prize.

The club bar will be open before and after the game and there will also be raffles and a chance to win a football signed by the Manchester United team.

James said: “I was totally shocked that a team as prestigious as Manchester United even replied let alone confirmed they would be supplying a signed football. Out of all the local and Premier League clubs who were contacted, they were the only ones to positively respond.”