Charity match at Burgess Hill Town FC

Hillians legends to face Russell Martin XI

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter

Burgess Hill Town FC will be hosting some famous faces as a team of ex-professional players will be heading to the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium for charity.

Southampton manager Russell Martin, who also heads up the Russell Martin Academy, will bring together a side of ex-professional in aid of the Russell Martin Foundation.

Some of the confirmed stars include Craig Mackail-Smith, Aaron Mclean, Dan Harding, Sergio Torres and Adam El Abd with more to be confirmed. The side will be managed by Russell Martin who recently guided Southampton to the Premier League winning the Championship play offs beating Leeds United 1-0. The Manager will hold a Q&A in the clubhouse after the game too.

Russell Martin XI v Hill Legends

His side will be facing a Burgess Hill Town FC Legends XI being managed by former Hillians favourite Darren Budd and include many faces from the Hillians Isthmian title winning side.

The game will be played on Sunday 4th August at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium, Leylands Park with a 1:30pm kick off.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at bhtfc.co.uk and all monies raised will go to the RM Foundation which works to impact positively upon the lives of children, young people and adults through football, education, health and improvement.