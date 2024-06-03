Charity match at Worthing FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity football match will be held at Worthing FC, Woodside Road, raising funds for Martlets Hospice this weekend.

The match will kick-off at 2pm on Saturday, June 8, when Fishersgate Flyers Veterans will take on Fishersgate Martlets Veterans.

The teams will be vying for the Teresa Curnow Martlets Trophy.

