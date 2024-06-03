Charity match at Worthing FC
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A charity football match will be held at Worthing FC, Woodside Road, raising funds for Martlets Hospice this weekend.
The match will kick-off at 2pm on Saturday, June 8, when Fishersgate Flyers Veterans will take on Fishersgate Martlets Veterans.
The teams will be vying for the Teresa Curnow Martlets Trophy.
Everyone is welcome to head along and lend their support to this worthy cause.