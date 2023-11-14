Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday 12th November, Charlwood Village FC and their respective opponents paid their respects on Remembrance Day with a period of two minutes silence before kick-off.

Prior to kick-off at the home fixture, players and members from the club attended a ceremony at St Nicholas Church in the village of Charlwood, where the club were among many community organisations laying poppy-wreaths and paying their respects at the war memorial.

In the home fixture at the Charlwood Rec, CVFC Reserves played out an entertaining fixture with Division 4 top-of-the-table side B-Town FC Reserves. Charlwood got off to a perfect start with a lovely left-footed finish by Jason Suckling, the club's 4th all-time top-goalscorer, only to be pegged back by B-Town just before half-time, leaving the score at 1-1 and the game in the balance.

Charlwood Village FC on Remembrance Day 2023 | Picture: Charlwood Village FC

Charlwood fell behind 2-1 early in the second-half, only to muster a stunning comeback win, with another goal from Suckling, and one each from fellow club veterans Steve Walker and Ross Hollingshead to cap off a 4-2 victory.

CVFC First team played away from home v East Sussex Seagulls FC, taking an early 2-0 lead including a goal and assist from Oliver Hollingshead, only to find the scores level at 3-3 come the interval.

With the game in the balance, Charlwood's Luke Reid turned in a virtuoso performance, scoring a total of FIVE goals, as Charlwood ran out comfortable 9-3 winners, bringing back memories of the 9 goal rout v Lancing PHD from two seasons ago (a game in which Reid scored SIX!).

