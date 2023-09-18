Charlwood Village make history with four wins
Charlwood Village FC made club history this past weekend, with all four of the club's teams winning in the one single weekend for the very first time.
The winning roll started with CVFC Saturdays continuing their fine start to the season with a 3-2 away win v AS Crawley. Jamie Liddell scoring the winning goal with a curling free-kick into the top corner.
CVFC Sunday First's then navigated a trick away game in Eastbourne with a 4-2 win v Ratton United FC. Liam Steere provided two of the goals.
CVFC Sunday Reserves kept things moving with a 6-2 home victory v Sands United FC of Brighton and Hove. Luke Reid was the star performer scoring a fine hat-trick.
And CVFC Vets rounded things off wonderfully with a resounding 6-1 win at home v Amici Athletic FC Vets, with a man of the match display by Frank Vincent.