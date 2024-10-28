Charlwood Village win all three

Charlwood Village FC recorded a brilliant weekend of results, winning all three of the club's fixtures across Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning streak started with a tricky away game for the club's Saturday side playing against Ifield Albion FC at Cherry Lane.

Ifield took the spoils in a recent and fierce cup game, but on this occasion it was the villagers who found form to avenge the defeat and come away with a 4-1 victory. Goals from the returning Sam Diaper, Alex Herbert, Liam Steere, and Jamie Liddell secured victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlwood's Sunday side continued the fine form with a 3-2 victory at home over East Grinstead Meads FC. In what was a close encounter, see-sawing back and forth throughout, the villagers took command of the game through a double by Luke Reid, both assisted by Gary White, with the favour then returned, White striking home from Reid's assist.

Tell us your team news.

Meads battled to the end but Charlwood's defence marshalled by the spritely Ross Hollingshead and Adam Harriman saw the villagers across the line and take all three points.

The game of the weekend saw Charlwood's Vets against Rustington FC Vets. Both teams went for the win from the very first kick of the game.

Frank Vincent struck early for the villagers and if it were not for some inspired goalkeeping by Rustington's goalkeeping, Charlwood would have been out of sight by half-time. Rustington deservedly pulled a goal back and forced a fine save from Charlwood goalkeeper Luke Burton that kept the game level at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the dying seconds of the game, a ball forward from the Charlwood backline found Russell Hartt one-on-one with the Rustington goalkeeper.

The supporters in attendance thought a shot on goal was inevitable but Hartt unselfishly cut the ball back for the on-running Vincent who was on hand to apply the finishing touch, the ball slamming into the back of the net, gaining a 2-1 victory for CVFC Vets.

Charlwood Village FC Saturdays compete in the Mid-Sussex Football League, with Charlwood Village FC Sundays & Vets competing in the Sussex Sunday Football League.

For more information about CVFC, follow the club's social media accounts @cvfconeclub and contact [email protected]