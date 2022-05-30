Chelsea confident in signing Ousmane Dembele, West Ham monitoring Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid

The Blues are 'quietly confident' of beating Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to reports in The Mail.
Dembele, 25, is set to leave Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract in July, with the two parties still struggling to reach an agreement over an extension.
West Ham monitoring developments with Junior Adamu from Red Bull Salzburg.
Adamu can play on the wing or as a central striker and scored nine goals last season, including one against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
According to the Sun, Salzburg value Adamu around £12million, which may tempt West Ham manager David Moyes, who is considering a number of forwards to sign this summer.
Giovani Lo Celso is set to make his Villarreal switch from Tottenham permanent this summer, according to reports in The Sun.
Lo Celso has impressed while on loan in Spain, and Unai Emery would like to bring the midfielder to the club on a permanent basis.
Ivan Perisić will be in London next week together with his agents in order to undergo medical tests and sign his contract as new Tottenham player. The planning is now set to be scheduled.
Benfica are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer but are hesitant to meet the Gunners' valuation of £8.5million.
Leno is set to leave Arsenal this summer after he lost his place in the side to Aaron Ramsdale.