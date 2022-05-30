Chelsea confident in signing Ousmane Dembele, West Ham monitoring Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid

Dembele, 25, is set to leave Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract in July, with the two parties still struggling to reach an agreement over an extension.

West Ham monitoring developments with Junior Adamu from Red Bull Salzburg.

Ousmane Dembele looks on during the match between FC Barcelona and the A-League All Stars at Accor Stadium on May 25, 2022 (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Adamu can play on the wing or as a central striker and scored nine goals last season, including one against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Lo Celso has impressed while on loan in Spain, and Unai Emery would like to bring the midfielder to the club on a permanent basis.

Ivan Perisić will be in London next week together with his agents in order to undergo medical tests and sign his contract as new Tottenham player. The planning is now set to be scheduled.

Benfica are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer but are hesitant to meet the Gunners' valuation of £8.5million.