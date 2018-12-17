Chelsea hope to agree fee with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder, Barcelona make an offer for Premier League centre-back - Rumour Mill

Chelsea hope to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund for 20-year-old USA midfielder Christian Pulisic. (Various)

Barcelona have made an offer for Chelsea's Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. (Sport). Today's Rumour Mill