Chelsea jump to front of the queue for Real Madrid ace, Spurs prepare contingency plan for Pochettino departure - Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea plan bid for Real Madrid ace, Manchester United announce new manager accidentally and Spurs prepare for Mauricio Pochettino departure. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Isco Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accidentally unveiled as Manchester United's interim manager on the club's website, Chelsea striker would 'return to Italy in a heartbeat' - Rumour Mill