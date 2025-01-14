Chelsea recall goakeeper from Crawley Town

Goalkeeper Eddie Beach has been recalled from his loan spell at Crawley Town by his parent club Chelsea.

Beach signed for the Reds in the summer and featured for the club on two occasions, but served an important role in providing competition for Joe Wollacott and Jasper Sheik in the goalkeeper department.

The 21-year-old’s star cameo came in a Vertu Trophy group stage match against Brighton & Hove Albion’s U21 side as he saved the final penalty in the shootout to secure Crawley an extra point.

A Crawley Town statement said: “The club would like to thank Eddie for all of his efforts during his time at the club and would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

