Chelsea will demand Ivory Coast midfielder in return if AC Milan try to sign Bakayoko, Liverpool want Leeds United teenager - Rumour Mill

Chelsea will demand Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie in return if Serie A side AC Milan attempt to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko permanently. (Daily Star)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)