Chelsea golden boy set to join Manchester United in £60m deal as club continues to pursue Brighton midfielder

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea midfielder will sign a five-year-deal with the Red Devils, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2028.
The two clubs had been in talks over a deal for a number of weeks, but finally agreed a price of £55m, plus £5m add-ons.
Mount joined the Chelsea Academy aged six and has rose through the ranks to make his first team debut in 2019, following successful loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County.
The 24-year-old has since go on to make 195 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals, and winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup whilst playing for the Blues.
The Cobham graduate’s contact in West London was set to expire next season and after an extension could not be agreed, Chelsea looked to cash in this summer.
Mount has also represented England at two major tournaments – Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup – winning a total of 36 caps and scoring five goals.