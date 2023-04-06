'I had the best day' - Horsham girl Alexis is Chelsea mascot for their match with Aston Villa
A Horsham schoolgirl has ‘the best day’ as Chelsea mascot for their match with Aston Villa on Sunday.
Blues fan Alexis Fay walked out with striker Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge before kick off.
Alexis, 10, told the County Times: “I had the best day and was so happy I got Kai. I got too high five all of the players...I'm so happy.”
Alexis’ picture was featured on the Chelsea Facebook page and Sports Bible.
