'I had the best day' - Horsham girl Alexis is Chelsea mascot for their match with Aston Villa

A Horsham schoolgirl has ‘the best day’ as Chelsea mascot for their match with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:39 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:22 BST

Blues fan Alexis Fay walked out with striker Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge before kick off.

Alexis, 10, told the County Times: “I had the best day and was so happy I got Kai. I got too high five all of the players...I'm so happy.”

Alexis’ picture was featured on the Chelsea Facebook page and Sports Bible.

Alexis Fay with Kai Havertz before the game

Alexis Fay with Kai Havertz before the game Photo: Kendall Fay

Alexis Fay is all smiles at Stamford Bridge

Alexis Fay is all smiles at Stamford Bridge Photo: Kendall Fay

Alexis Fay meets Reece James

Alexis Fay meets Reece James Photo: Kendall Fay

Alexis Fay with a mural of Kai Havertz

Alexis Fay with a mural of Kai Havertz Photo: Kendall Fay

