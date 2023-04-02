Next Chelsea manager odds: Clear favourite revealed as former Tottenham, Liverpool and Barcelona bosses all in the frame to take over after Graham Potter is sacked
Graham Potter was sacked after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge today (Sunday, April 2).
The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was given his marching orders a day after his side lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa. He leaves with Chelsea 11th the Premier League, 12 points off the Champions League places.
In a statement, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."
Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday and face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 12 April.
They are now on the search for their next boss – these are the current odds for the next permanent Chelsea manager, according to SkyBet.