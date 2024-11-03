Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 19:12 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 19:28 BST
Plucky underdogs Horsham FC are out of the FA Cup after falling to a 3-1 defeat at League Two Chesterfield in the first round.

Will Grigg struck in both halves and Armando Dobra also found himself on the scoresheet as the Spireites saw off their non-league opponents.

But the Hornets, who are 74 league places below Chesterfield in the football pyramid, enjoyed a moment to savour as Chris Dickson struck a late consolation goal in front of the 558 travelling Horsham supporters.

Here is a selection of excellent photos from the FA Cup first round clash courtesy of John Lines.

Dominic Di Paola hails Horsham's 'effort and endeavour’ in FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield

Dominic Di Paola proud to give Horsham supporters another great FA Cup experience at Chesterfield

Chesterfield assistant boss backs Horsham to be ‘up there’ in Isthmian Premier after spirited FA Cup display

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham

1. Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham

2. Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham

3. Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham

4. Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery

Action from Chesterfield v Horsham Photo: John Lines

Previous
1 / 27
Next Page
Related topics:Will GriggLeague TwoHornets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice