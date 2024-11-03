Will Grigg struck in both halves and Armando Dobra also found himself on the scoresheet as the Spireites saw off their non-league opponents.
But the Hornets, who are 74 league places below Chesterfield in the football pyramid, enjoyed a moment to savour as Chris Dickson struck a late consolation goal in front of the 558 travelling Horsham supporters.
Here is a selection of excellent photos from the FA Cup first round clash courtesy of John Lines.
1. Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery
Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery
Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery
Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Plucky Hornets bow out at Spireites in first round - fan and match gallery
