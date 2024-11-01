Horsham FC are in the first round of the FA Cup for the third time in four years - and manager Dominic Di Paola is just as excited as the first time.

The Hornets reached the first round proper for the first time in 14 years in 2021, seeing off Haywards Heath, Kingstonian, Eastbourne Borough and Woking to earn a dream tie at Football League club Carlisle.

Horsham celebrate during their second qualifying round win over Dorking - a key stage of their run to the FA Cup first round. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “Every manager and every club is praying to get to the first round so we’ve been so lucky. I’m terrible for not enjoying things, but you’ve got to try and enjoy it because it could never happen again. It could be that we go 100 years without getting there again.

“It’s mad. I’m still waiting for someone to tell us the last step three club that got to the first round three times in four years. I’m not sure it’s happened too many times.

“The supporters have been in dreamland these past six, seven years. It’s culminated with the ground and the big crowds and the fact that we can be competitive and have these cup wins. You always think it’s going to stop soon, so you should enjoy the moment.

“It’s amazing. I hope we can do ourselves justice and do ourselves proud against a team that I think will finish in the top four in League Two. Unless something drastic happens, I think they will finish in the play-offs.

Dan Ajakaiye wheels away in celebration after netting against Virginia Water in the first qualifying round

“Hopefully our boys can have another brilliant experience, challenging themselves against players who play at a level we all aspire to.”

The Hornets are expected to be backed by a large, vociferous travelling support at the SMH Group Stadium, and Di Paola hoped Horsham fans could savour the occasion.

He added: “The guys who went to Carlisle and Barnsley will remember those games for the rest of their lives. I think they had amazing weekends, and from what I hear most of them are going to stay up in Chesterfield.

“There’ll be lots of people staying in hotels and making a weekend of it. They’ll have a few drinks and have a good laugh and enjoy the occasion. Football is an added bonus.

Ola Ogunwamide pokes home Horsham's equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Margate in the third qualifying round. The Hornets would go on to win the replay 2-0

“I’m sure they’ll sing their hearts out. They always do in these games. They always get up for it, and we look forward to looking round in the stadium and seeing a contingent from Horsham.

“Hopefully kids can make the journey. Hopefully the parents are willing to take them up, because they do support us so well at home. That’ll be one they can remember when they’re older and say it was a memorable experience.

“It’s also one for all our volunteers at the club. All the people who do all the ugly stuff around the club that keeps it going. Hopefully everyone has a good time and they all enjoy themselves in the stands.

“I think Chesterfield are well supported, so hopefully they bring a few and there’s a nice, big crowd and the atmosphere is good.”

Reece Myles-Meekums fires in Horsham's fourth qualifying round winner against Gorleston

Chesterfield sit sixth in League Two – just four points adrift of the automatic promotion places – following last season’s National League title-winning campaign.

The Spireites also boast high-profile names among their ranks, including former Scotland and Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck and Northern Ireland fan favourite Will Grigg.

Reflecting on the challenge, Di Paola said: “We’ve done a load of work. I’ve been on it since Saturday evening.

“I’ve done our normal due diligence. We’ve got to try and prepare the boys for what to expect.

“We’ve got an idea of what we want to do, but whether it works or not is a different matter.

“We know roughly where we want to head with what we’re doing in the game.

“It’s a huge undertaking but I know the boys will give everything. Hopefully we can make everyone proud.”