Chichester City battle back to claim point from Billericay tussle

Chichester City battled back after the break to take a point from a 2-2 draw against Billericay at Oaklands Park in a match that could have gone either way.

Chi did the double over the Essex side last season and went into this game following a 3-0 drubbing of Lewes last week and had Ryan Davidson and Emmett Dunn back from suspension on the bench alongside Lewis Rustell, Jamie Horncastle and new signing forward Misha Djemaili from Hashtag United.

City made just the one change to the starting XI with Olly Munt coming in for the injured Mo Jammeh. Theo Bennetts began at right-back with skipper Rob Hutchings on the other side and Ben Pashley and Curtis Da Costa in the heart of the defence in front of keeper Kieran Magee.

Moore was the holding midfielder, alongside Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Isaac Bello, Ethan Prichard and Munt.

The Lillywhites started brightly and Prichard combined with Bello after five minutes but the move broke down. Munt was in two minds two minutes later and skewed his shot wide of the mark.

The visitors’ Jazzi Barnum-Bobb pinged a delivery over at the Tennis Club end before an opportunity fell to Hutchings who spurned a first-time shot before Bennetts drove into the box only to get dispossessed.

Pashley was well in on Liam Nash and Elliot Long crossed dangerously as the away side probed and Prichard conceded the first corner 16 minutes in which MoM Jack Evans took.

Matt Johnson was flagged offside before Prichard nearly outdid keeper Sam Donkin and looked to have been impeded – but there was no penalty given by referee Patrick Jolliffe. Prichard twisted and turned nicely, only to crack an effort on to the crossbar.

Rio Oudine-Morgan, on loan from Ipswich, fired one over the Chi woodwork and Hutchings was poleaxed but the ref overlooked this and a Bello ball in was headed away by Danny Scopes’ backline.

Moore hacked clear another Evans corner before Johnson’s impressive header broke the deadlock. Bello thought he had been brought down in the penalty area moments later but the ref ignored his protests and Long smacked a shot inches wide of Magee’s right-hand post.

A super shot from the influential Long was saved superbly by Magee and Ricay defender Tommy Davis headed wide from the corner.

A lovely Chichester move resulted in a Bennetts’ cross being diverted for a corner which Prichard wasted. But with two minutes to go before the interval Nash and Max Jolliffe caused havoc in the Chi box and Pashley misdirected the ball past his own goalie for 2-0.

Rowlatt tried to pull one back in time added on but it was gathered by Donkin before Munt hit one over the bar.

A lovely pass from Clarke just over a minute into the second period teed Munt up for a cracking goal that got the hosts back in it. Fired up, Chi pressed further and Davis had to head away a Hutchings cross on 48 minutes – then it could have been 3-1 but Oudnie-Morgan struck the frame of the Chichester goal.

Barnum-Bobb was booked for a nasty foul on the Chi skipper five minutes in and the same Billericay player might have seen red for another misdemeanour before being replaced by Hanza Bin-Semakula.

Djemaili was introduced in the 69th minute and Magee claimed an Evans’ cross easily enough. Clarke stung Donkin’s gloves with a super strike before Bello set Rowlatt up for a deserved goal that made it 2-2 on 73.

Bennetts was replaced by Davidson and Hutchings got dumped by Billericay sub Freddie Hockey.

Rowlatt couldn’t get the ball under control after Bello played him in. Donkin claimed Bello’s cross without any trouble with seven minutes of normal time to go.

The away team’s keeper gathered Prichard’s hit easily enough and Djemaili was booked for a foul on Jay Porter.

Late on, Bello had two stabs but fired the second one wide – and Prichard blew a couple of crosses in the six minutes of additional time.