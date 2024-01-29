Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hosts, who were top at the time, beat Chichester 1-0 at the beginning of October as Miles Rutherford’s men conceded a first league goal and defeat.

There were a few changes to the City starting line-up with Joe Moore replacing the suspended Joe Clarke, Kyle O’Brien returning to the XI, Ryan Davidson out injured, possibly for the rest of the campaign, and Clack in for the missing Steve Hutchings at No9.

Three Bridges came into this match on the back of four straight losses and one win whereas Chi had won two and lost three of their previous encounters, losing 3-0 at home midweek as Cray Valley PM maintained a 100% record on the road in the Isthmian south east division.

Josh Clack scores from the spot for Chichester City at Three Bridges | Picture: Neil Holmes

Here, the Jubilee Field club started the brighter of the two sides and Noel Leighton crashed an effort into the side-netting in the third minute after Cody made a mistake. Ghannam then won a throw which Curtis Da Costa headed away. Ethan Prichard’s pass was too strong towards Clack when Da Costa was fouled. Next, Cody impeded Jalloh but the resulting free-kick wasn’t any trouble.

Isaac Bello, at right back on this occasion, let the ball run out for a goal kick before Clack went close after Rob Hutchings, Prichard and Moore combined. Then Cody stole the ball off Leighton before the home side spurned a decent chance. Kevin Rivera had a shot blocked on 12 and Rob Hutchings fired an attempt over at the other end when Prichard seemingly got away with one.

A long ranger looped over Chi shot-stopper Kieran Magee who moments later made a fingertip save. Skipper Brannon O’Neill took a catalogue of corners. The first was cleared by Mo Jammeh for one on the opposite side which was off the training ground and got deflected for a follow-up dead ball that was whipped in and smuggled out. Magee flapped at this but Jalloh couldn’t profit on the edge of the area.

Cody played a through ball to Clack who didn’t get it under and Hutchings was awarded a free-kick which was oddly retaken. Then Magee caught Jalloh in the box and referee Gerry Heron awarded a penalty which Jalloh converted with ease for the opener on 28. The visitors sought to respond as Moore found Bello whose cross-shot was too wild.

A Three Bridges set-piece was hooked away and then Jammeh and O’Brien linked up only for the effort to be pulled off target. Next, Jalloh headed over after Leighton’s pass, and O’Neill struck a corner straight through. Cody sent in a super cross but no one was running in on goal.

Bello, Chi’s best player on the day to be honest, did well to deny Jalloh with five minutes to go until half time. Emmett Dunn hit a lovely pass to an overlapping Bello who hit ok but Chi couldn’t really snap out of their lethargy and Cody had to snuff out the danger posed by Rivera and Leighton in time added on.

Jimmy Wild was introduced for Prichard in the interval and almost got in after barely sixty seconds. Magee then grabbed the ball at the second time of asking and denied Leighton, who netted the winner at the MKM Arena back in October, on 51 minutes. Jalloh had a go and O’Neill blasted another effort over,

Bello was well-in on Jalloh and the subsequent long throw was headed clear by Wild as O’Neill struck an attempt. Jalloh scored his and his team’s second ten minutes in after Moore might have got the ball away. Bello, Jammeh and Clack exchanged passes almost immediately, and Conrad Honore replaced Moore on the hour.

Good work from O’Brien teed up Wild for a shot which he dragged wide before Hutchings fired a free-kick straight into the wall. Chichester won a penalty and Clack sent Leo Anderson the wrong way to redress the arears.

But with no one marking him Ghannam put the hosts two goals ahead again within a minute or so. Clack then had an opportunity and Hutchings won a corner off a deflection as the game livened up. Olly Munt came on for Jammeh on 77; Cody found Clack for a shot; and Leighton’s effort was blocked.

As we went into the last 10 of normal time chances came and went for both sides. However, Cody set up a dramatic stoppage time ending heading home O’Brien’s cross in the 89th minute. The Chi captain also got on Clack’s set-piece but a late away draw wasn’t to be, as happened last season.

Magee was on hand to prevent Leighton from finding the back of the net; Dunn hooked clear, but Jalloh was offside anyway. And then O’Brien crossed again and a defender rather than Dunn appeared to head over but Mr Heron strangely awarded a goal kick.

Three Bridges move into the play-off spots and Chi, who have either conceded or scored three goals or more in each of the past eight games, remain in eighth place. They welcome Merstham to Oaklands Park on Tuesday )7:45pm).

Chichester – Magee, Bello, O’Brien, Moore, Da Costa, Cody, Hutchings, Dunn, Clack, Jammeh, Prichard. Subs: (Wild, Honore, Munt).

Bexhill Utd 3 Midhurst & Easebourme 3

SCFL premier

An entertaining game for the spectators, but not for the management of either side.

Stags started well, taking the lead in the 5th minute. Adam Williams put a good cross in from the right and Stags skipper Harry Giles headed past Bexhill keeper Alex Hobden.

Bexhill got back on level terms in the 13th minute when a Charlie Curran shot was blocked, with the loose ball falling to Jack Shonk who finished into the comer.

The next 20 minutes was very scrappy but Bexhill took the lead in the 30th minute from a well-worked free kick. Brad Pritchard played a reverse ball to Curran, whose ball into the box was finished by Shonk.

Stags drew level on the stroke of half-time. Owen Sheriff played a diagonal ball over the Bexhill back line and a mix-up between Hobden and Joe Skinmer allowed Billy Connor through to tap home.

Bexhill got themselves back in front in the 56th minute. Pritchard’s free-kick was played into the Stags box and Charlie Playford headed home.

Stags were back level five minutes later, Charlie Osbourne doing well on the right and his ball going across the box, with Marcus Bedford forcing Hobden into a smart save. The loose ball eventually fell to Osbourne, who fired into roof of the net.

The game was end to end as both teams went for the win. Jordan Brown in the Stags goal made a brilliant save to deny Shonk then Bedford forced Hobden into a smart double save to keep the score level.

Playford clipped the bar with a shot from 25 yards. In the closing stages Pritchard was dismissed for a stamp.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “Christmas is long gone but we seem to keep giving gifts. We shouldn’t be scoring three goals in any game and drawing. We need to defend better as a team. Both sides will be disappointed with the goals conceded. Bexhill never let us settle and turned it into a real battle, the pitch didn’t help either side.”

Also in the SCFL premier, Pagham lost 4-1 at home to Little Common.

Selsey 3 Oakwood 1

SCFL Division 1

Selsey beat an Oakwood side whose league position doesn't really reflect where they should be.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “They are always hard to beat and have had some narrow defeats and a decent win in recent weeks, so we had to approach the game right to make sure we didn't let last week’s game mean nothing.

"We went about the game in a professional manner, taking a lead through a Ollie Humphries goal. He finished off a good team move turning and firing into the bottom corner. In truth he could have had a hat-trick before Harry Fox headed in the second to give us a 2-0 lead going in at the break.

"We would have been ahead by more if we'd have taken our chances.

"The second half was pretty much one-way traffic again with us controlling large amounts of the game but failing to convert a number of chances we created.

"Our third came courtesy of a free-kick despatched by Bradley Higgins-Pearce before our visitors got a consolation goal when a free kick from wide wasn't cleared well enough and the Oakwood midfielder converted past Syd Davies in the home goal.

"This was how the game finished with the lads making sure we didn't give our visitors any more chances with good solid defending and a lot of controlled possession through the rest of the game.

"The players deserve credit again for the way they approached a tricky game and carried out things we've asked and worked on throughout the week. It's always nice when things you've worked on come off in a game.

"We give them.ideas but they take ownership on the pitch and this, as they develop in age and experience, is beginning to show as we grow together.”

On Saturday Selsey start a run of five away games on the spin with a visit to Seaford.​​​​​​​

Capel 0 Bosham 4

SCFL Division 2

The Robins are four points clear at the top after this latest win.

Bosham made the trip inland knowing it would be a difficult task against a Capel side that always seem to make like awkward on their pitch for anyone who may come calling at Beare Green.

Bosham started slowly and the black and ambers came at them looking to shake things up early and Matt Evans twice got behind the visitors’ back line but on both occasions the offside flag prevented any damage for the league leaders. Bosham started to find their rhythm on a difficult pitch and broke through with ten minutes on the clock.

The opener showed Bosham at their very best. A quick attack from the back and a lovely cross-field ball from Harry Spicer fell into the path of skipper Pat Bulbeck, who instantly looked up and pitched in the perfect cross on to the head of Callum Coker at the back post.

Some ferocious tackling went in from the hosts and the referee Oscar Cotton, had to be on his game to stamp his authority on things.

Bosham continued to press and on 25 minutes, Bulbeck netted number two, something he said himself after the match was a real surprise. The Reds captain got hold of the ball some distance out and made an instant charge toward the box before firing a bullet shot into the bottom corner past the outstretched hand of keeper, Dominic Venn.

Capel looked a frustrated bunch but still pushed forward and almost found a way back a short time later when Sam Sayers rose well in the box to get his head to the ball but saw his effort go narrowly over the bar.

A short time after the break Bosham grabbed a third, another goal for captain marvel, Bulbeck. A well flighted corner from Ash Harris was met by a thunderous header from Bulbeck and the ball flew in at the near post.

The scoring was rounded off late on when another fast, sweeping move was given its due finish with Luke Sweeny was able to gain the easiest of tap-ins from a low cross from Harris.

After the final whistle a huge cheer could be heard emanating from the Bosham dressing room as news filtered through that keen rivals, Storrington, had lost by a solitary goal, to Ferring which now leaves the Robins four points clear.

Bosham return home next weekend to entertain Upper Beeding and the home fans will surely be out in numbers to cheer them on.

Bosham: Derek Harding, Pat Bulbeck, Ilya Donets, Billy Roach, Harry Spicer, Jack Briant, Conor Crabb, Joe Boschi, Callum Coker, Ash Harris and Luke Sweeney. Subs: Jamie Newman, Leon Ede.

Rudgwick Reserves 4-3 East Dean

West Sussex League Div 1

After more than a month without playing, East Dean finally kicked off in 2024 with a close defeat to a tough Rudgwick Reserves.

Ten minutes in and The Dean took the lead. Luke Woodward made a fantastic save down one end, Quincy Welsh sent Zach Dray running and pulled the ball back to Jason Houghton to tap home from close range.

Rudgwick responded well and quickly equalised through a penalty. The game was turned on its head when the home side added another within two minutes.

Half hour in and a third was scored- a free kick rattled the bar and the striker was able to nod home the rebound. HT 3-1.

Rudgwick made it four in the second half with a brilliant finish that was lofted over Woodward. East Dean battled and probably left it too late for a comeback but remained hopeful.

Ollie Cook made it 4-2 with a brilliant solo run that was finished was a strike from outside the box which sailed over the goalkeeper and in. Not long after Dray gave The Dean a lifeline with a brilliantly taken goal, controlling Aaron Freeman's cross before turning the ball home with his weaker foot.