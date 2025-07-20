Chichester City beat Christchurch to retain Steve Bernard Trophy

Ethan Prichard’s super second-half set-piece ensured Chichester City retained the Steve Bernard Trophy against Christchurch at Oaklands Park.

City started Kieran Magee between the sticks, skipper Rob Hutchings and a trialist at left and right back alongside Ryan Davidson and another trialist in the middle of the defence. Joe Moore returned in the centre of the park behind a third trialist, Olly Munt and new boy Bertie McDonald with Billy Vigar and Lewis Rustell up top.

The visitors, who last year lost 7-3 in this this fixture – played annually in memory of a Chichester student who died in a road accident – hooked away a decent cross 120 seconds later before another forward pass was headed out for a Chi throw.

Hutchings and Davidson set up Rustell who tried to pull off an outrageous backheel. Then Davidson got done by the Church striker who pulled his attempt wide of the mark.

Chichester City take on Christchurch at Oaklands Park | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Hutchings tried to find Vigar with a threatening delivery before Munt instigated a clever move involving McDonald and the Chichester captain but the final pass was poor. Munt had a shot of sorts following a ball from one of the Chi central defenders.

At the mid-point Hutchings fizzed over a lovely cross that deserved some end product. Rustell spurned a chance to shoot first time and Moore conceded a needless set-piece but subsequently Church’s striker strayed offside.

On the half hour Rustell had a shot on the turn which was deflected for a Chi corner that Hutchings took only for the ball to be steered away without any trouble.

Vigar produced a weak header without any real direction when the hosts threatened once again before another corner resulted in a shot which was blazed over.

City on the ball in the win over Christchurch | Tommy McMillan

Flo Vicaj, Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Emmett Dunn and Prichard were all introduced at the interval.

Munt nearly got in after barely a minute of the second period and Prichard almost outstripped No15.

On 51 Rowlatt was fouled on the edge of the box and Prichard found the back of the net with a delightful finish from the free-kick.

Rowlatt smacked a shot over the bar; Clarke thumped one into the keeper’s gloves; and a sublime cross from Dunn teed up a trialist for a chance that he failed to capitalise on.

Rustell and McDonald returned on 63 and Rustell did well to keep the ball in and earn a corner. Rowlatt failed to shoot in the 68th minute and lifted one over the frame of the goal following a sweet turn from Prichard.

Magee found Prichard with a lovely kick as we entered the last 10 minutes and nice feet from McDonald allowed him to dance through a couple of players and win a set-piece that Prichard hit high.

Chi welcome Gosport Borough to Oaklands Park for their penultimate pre-season friendly on Saturday (July 26, 1pm).