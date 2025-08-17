Billy Vigar’s first half goal and a wonderful Ryan Davidson header from a corner in the 73rd minute gave Chichester City their first victory of the 2025-26 campaign against Hashtag at Parkside in Essex.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Ciaran Martin got his debut in the middle of the park and Curtis Da Costa accompanied Ben Pashley in the heart of the defence with skipper Rob Hutchings and Davidson as full backs either side of Kieran Magee in goal.

Joe Moore again lined up as the holding player behind Joe Clarke, Isaac Bello and Emmett Dunn with Billy Vigar No9. Lewis Rustell, Theo Bennetts, Bertie McDonald, Ethan Prichard and Preston Woolston were on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bello and Vigar got things going early on for Chi and Martin headed into the danger area only for Hashtag keeper Jamie Grossart to clear.

Chichester City on the way to victory over Hashtag | Picture: Neil Holmes

Moore found Bello with a lovely pass that Nathan Wilson steered out for the game’s first corner. Hutchings delivered this and Clarke’s header was hooked away.

Bradley Sach threatened on 13 but hit wide of the mark and at the other end a Hutchings’ cross was deflected for a second corner which Hutchings again took and Pashley nearly scored the opener.

Martin headed away Emmanuel Robe’s delivery in the 16th minute and soon Dunn got fouled by Jermaine Anderson and Hutchings’ set-piece picked Martin, whose attempt was turned away by the Tags’ back line . Bello this time was impeded on the edge of the box for a free-kick which Hutchings cracked into the wall with Bello blazing the rebound high and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vigar broke the deadlock neatly tucking away a delicious Hutchings’ pass for his opening goal of the season. The hosts pressed but a well-disciplined Chi back line caught Djemaili offside and Martin headed the following ball away.

Magee claimed Smith’s cross and his counterpart skewed the ball out for a City throw on the half hour. Davidson saw his shot ricochet off an opponent for a throw which a resulting Bello bomb forced Grossart to claim.

Hashtag captain Max Cornhill picked up a knock and had to be replaced by the lively Pigue Humble 10 minutes from half time.

Hashtag won their first corner on 38 which was led to another one on the other side which Miles Rutherford’s men cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vigar’s run earned Chichester a corner that Hutchings delivered and in the following attack Davidson’s pass towards Dunn was too firm.

After the break, Martin tried his luck with a shot that spun out for Clarke to have a go on two occasions and also a third attempt that was diverted for a Bello throw.

Robe, a threat all game, lost his footing in the penalty area when well-placed and Djemaili struck one straight at Magee.

The equaliser came on 54 minutes when Aromolaran beat Davidson and Da Costa down the left flank and the hapless Hutchings turned the cross beyond Magee and into his own net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robe was replaced by Luke May-Parrott before Davidson got caught highly by Smith, who received a yellow card.

Prichard and Rustell came on for Martin and Vigar as Chichester rejigged and Dunn made a fine tackle. Anderson was booked on 62.

Bello pulled a punch out of Grossard with another long throw and Da Costa tried to find Rustell.

Bello drove one just wide and Harry Haysom conceded a corner under pressure from Rustell. Captain Hutchings delivered it and Davidson grabbed what proved the winner with a fine header from close range with 18 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hashtag won a corner off of Da Costa on 75 which Djemaili took short and the hosts bagged what they thought was a leveller but the assistant ruled it out for offside.

Clarke was exchanged for Preston Woolston in the 78th minute and Sach blasted a shot at Magee after a promising move that led to a corner and one on the other side which Pashley, resolute all game, headed away.

Smith gave the ball away needlessly but the hosts subsequently rebuilt and Rustell failed to get a decent connection when clean through.

Bello bobbed and weaved into the box after good work from his teammate Moore and Anderson earned a Hashtag corner that Djemaili took and Magee safely gathered.