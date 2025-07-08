Chichester City beat Moneyfields to claim Graeme Gee Memorial Cup

First-half goals from midfielders Emmett Dunn and Olly Munt gave Chichester City an assured win over Moneyfields in the Graeme Gee Memorial Cup to kick-start pre-season.

Gee, the Chi assistant manager, passed away in April 2024 and was a former player and also part of the coaching staff at the Hampshire club with Miles Rutherford before both took charge of the Lillywhites in the 2015-16 campaign.

There are all sorts of connections between both sides – Ben Pashley, Joe Moore, Lloyd Rowlett, Curtis Da Costa, Rob Hutchings and ex-striker Steve Hutchings have all played for Moneyfields.

Rutherford & Co started regular Kieran Magee at No1 with captain Rob Hutchings and a new player at full-back alongside Ben Pashley and Jack Farrier in the centre of the back four. Mo Jammeh partnered Isaac Bello, Moore, Dunn and Munt in midfield and Ethan Prichard led the line instead of the injured Jimmy Wild.

Chi City celebrate a goal in their win at Moneyfields - picture by Neil Holmes

The visitors to the John Jenkins Stadium started brightly as Dunn, Hutchings, Prichard, Jammeh and Moore combined for a cross that didn’t come unfortunately 60 seconds in. Chi were at it again a couple of minutes later when Moore and Bello linked up but the hosts cleared the ball easily enough and then Munt spurned a chance moments later.

Hutchings whipped over a decent corner in the eighth minute but the new defender headed over. Bello got tackled after a nice pass from Pashley and Prichard conceded a needless foul.

In a rare Moneys’ raid Lawrence Cooper pulled one wide. Next, Prichard did Louis Gates down the left but fired into the side-netting and on 16 Bello’s cross/shot was no trouble for the home custodian Ethan Ball.

Farrier, who is now going away with England Universities in Edinburgh for a fixture against Scotland, headed one Moneys chance clear. Prichard got caught by Trialist C on 20 minutes for a Chichester free-kick and Farrier prevented the centre forward getting in seconds later.

The two captains with the cup | Picture by Neil Holmes

Silky skill from Bello set Dunn up for the opener in the 22nd minute before Hutchings fizzed a cross over only for Ball to gather.

On the half hour mark Munt whacked one wide of the target and Moneys blew a chance of their own when the No9 also dragged an effort wide of Magee’s right-hand post. Then Prichard played a controlled pass to Munt who couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Moneys keeper made a decent save to deny Munt on 40 and also prevented Prichard’s attempt moments later but could do nothing to block Munt’s close-range effort three minutes from the interval as the visitors doubled their lead. And the first-half ended as Magee got out effectively to tidy things up following a slick move from the hosts.

Chichester introduced eight new players at the break with only Magee, Pashley and Hutchings still on the field.

A corner was won two minutes after the restart which Hutchings delivered and then Joe Clarke opened up the centre of the park with an impressive run and tried to pick Lloyd Rowlatt but the home team cleared.

It got a bit scrappy during the following 10 minutes as both sides gave away cheap fouls before Farrier and Dunn were reintroduced for Hutchings and Pashley.

Ryan Davidson couldn’t direct his header on target after a neat exchange with former Arsenal and Hastings teammate Billy Vigar. Next, the Moneyfields’ play-maker won a free-kick on the edge of the box which was wasted and Rowlatt missed an opportunity after Davidson cut the ball back.

Ball then saved with his feet to deny Lewis Rustell and Dunn hit one wide with 11 to go before lifting an attempt high over the bar.

Havant & Waterlooville visit Oaklands Park on Saturday (12th July, 3pm).

Chichester starting XI: Magee, Trialist, Hutchings, Bello, Farrier, Pashley, Munt, Dunn, Jammeh, Moore, Prichard.